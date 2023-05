The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) presents “Generations,” a festival designed to bridge the divide between different age groups and demonstrate the enduring power of music. Apart from a lineup of 10 DJ sets, the family-friendly event also includes all sorts of other activities like dance parties, face painting, games, gardening and more. The program starts at 11 a.m. on both days and runs well past sunset.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy