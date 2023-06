In “The Rustler,” acclaimed artist Ilias Papailiakis presents the musings of an epic journey of self-discovery inspired by diverse literary references, ranging from Homer’s Odyssey to Freud and the Bible. The show, organized by the Skoufa Gallery (skoufagallery.gr) at the Gallery of the Cyclades on Syros, comprises five large-scale paintings depicting the artist as the hero of the narrative.

