Nikos Dessekopoulos | Athens | To June 18

There are only a few days left to catch the Athens Municipal Gallery’s (Leonidou & Myllerou, Avdi Square, Metaxourgeio) retrospective on one of Greece’s most prolific and influential wood engravers, Nikos Dessekopoulos. Split into themed units such as “Aegean Architecture,” “The Greek Kafeneio,” “Boats” and “Electricity,” each comprising between five and 10 pieces, the show spans the artist’s career from the 1970s to the present. Opening hours at the gallery are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

