2023 European Capital of Culture Eleusis celebrates the notion of community with its Synoikismos festival, a varied program that includes a special section on the circus arts. Running to June 20, dance, acrobatic, circus and music ensembles from different parts of Europe are joining forces in a series of shows across the West Attica city, demonstrating the power of collaboration. For details about the event, visit 2023eleusis.eu.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy