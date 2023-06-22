WHAT'S ON

Transformations: Gaia & Cthonia | Athens | June 22 – September 30

Opening at The Foundry Suites Athens (thefoundrysuitesathens.com) at 7 p.m. on Thursday and running to the end of September, the group show “Transformations: Gaia & Cthonia” aims to convey the duality of the building, and its natural and industrial elements. The diverse artworks are connected through their mystical interpretations of the earth and the deeper ground. Curated by Theodora Koumoundourou, the show features pieces by Valentina Bartolini, Ioanna Limniou, Dimitris Tampakis, Despina Charitonidi, Panos Profitis, Giorgos Papageorgiou and Vassilis Galanis.

 

