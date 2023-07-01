WHAT'S ON

The Bacchae | Αthens | July 4-6

Elli Papakonstantinou presents “The Bacchae,” a unique interpretation of Euripides’ tragedy that fuses ancient myth, gender fluidity research, and new media. Through dance and sound, Papakonstantinou delves into a post-apocalyptic world on the brink of catastrophe. With a blend of pop aesthetics, classical operatic elements, and contributions from talented artists including Ariah Lester and Christophe Beranger, this multilingual play enthralls audiences as it embarks on its European tour at the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr).

 

