Precipice | Monemvasia | To July 6

The artist residency Katikía (katikiaart.com) presents Avery Wheless’ inaugural residency exhibition showcasing the artist’s energetic and tender paintings, influenced by her background in ballet and exploring the complexities of the female form. Created during her time in Monemvasia, Greece, the artworks reflect her experiences and observations of the local surroundings. Held in a historical seaside ruin in the medieval town of Kastro, the exhibition invites residents and visitors to engage with Wheless’ captivating artwork and will be available for private viewing by appointment through August.

