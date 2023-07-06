Medea | Epidaurus | July 7 – August 26

Commemorating the centenary of Maria Callas’ birth, in conjunction with Frank Castorf’s production, the Epidaurus (aefestival.gr) exhibition hall is set to reopen after a 22-year hiatus, thanks to the support of the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports. The grand reopening will feature a periodic exhibition dedicated to Medea, focusing on the tragic heroine’s enduring presence at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus since 1956. This exhibition, open to the public during the theater performances, will showcase esteemed artifacts from the festival’s archive as well as contributions from renowned cultural organizations and institutions, highlighting the rich legacy of “Medea” productions staged at the iconic national landmark of ancient drama since the 1950s.

