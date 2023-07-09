A Rare Gathering | Athens | July 11

The official opening of an exhibition featuring the works of Greek artists who represented Greece at the Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space (PQ) takes place at the Peiraios 260 complex on July 11. Presented by the Athens Epidaurus Festival, and supported by a six-member curatorial team comprising Antonis Volanakis, Konstantinos Zamanis, Maria Konomi, Eva Nathena, Sofia Pantouvakis and Andreas Skourtis. This group show features the outstanding works of 60 creators and 10 academic departments, earning accolades from experts and audiences alike. Find more information at greeceatpq.gr.



