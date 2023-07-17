WHAT'S ON

Taverna Miresia | Athens | July 18-20

Taverna Miresia | Athens | July 18-20

Mario Banushi directs and stars in “Taverna Miresia – Mario, Bella, Anastasia” at the National Theater’s Eleni Papadaki Stage, as part of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). In the play, the Albanian artist has adapted his personal memories for the stage in a ritualistic act of catharsis, and on the stage, a luminous taverna sign in a suburb of Tirana illuminates the story of a family. The cast also features Savina Yannatou, Chryssi Vidalaki, Katerina Kristo and Eftychia Stefanou. Born in Albania 1998, Banushi is now based in Greece and has already distinguished himself as a performer and director in the country.

 

On Stage

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Medea | Epidaurus | July 7 – August 26
WHAT'S ON

Medea | Epidaurus | July 7 – August 26

The Bacchae | Αthens | July 4-6
WHAT'S ON

The Bacchae | Αthens | July 4-6

Dance & Acrobatics | Elefsina | To June 20
WHAT'S ON

Dance & Acrobatics | Elefsina | To June 20

Quadruple Opening | Athens | June 7
WHAT'S ON

Quadruple Opening | Athens | June 7

Rohtko | Athens | May 25-28
WHAT'S ON

Rohtko | Athens | May 25-28

Circo Acquatico Bonaccini | Athens | To March 5
WHAT'S ON

Circo Acquatico Bonaccini | Athens | To March 5