Taverna Miresia | Athens | July 18-20
Mario Banushi directs and stars in “Taverna Miresia – Mario, Bella, Anastasia” at the National Theater’s Eleni Papadaki Stage, as part of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). In the play, the Albanian artist has adapted his personal memories for the stage in a ritualistic act of catharsis, and on the stage, a luminous taverna sign in a suburb of Tirana illuminates the story of a family. The cast also features Savina Yannatou, Chryssi Vidalaki, Katerina Kristo and Eftychia Stefanou. Born in Albania 1998, Banushi is now based in Greece and has already distinguished himself as a performer and director in the country.