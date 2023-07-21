Thebes: A Global Civil War | Epidaurus | July 21-22

Pantelis Flatsousis and his team present a unique performance at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus. Based on Aeschylus’ classic play “Seven Against Thebes,” this production explores the theme of war and its devastating consequences. Created specifically for the Contemporary Ancients Cycle of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), the play raises thought-provoking questions about the possibility of a global civil war in the event of a Third World War.

