WHAT'S ON

Thebes: A Global Civil War | Epidaurus | July 21-22

Thebes: A Global Civil War | Epidaurus | July 21-22

Pantelis Flatsousis and his team present a unique performance at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus. Based on Aeschylus’ classic play “Seven Against Thebes,” this production explores the theme of war and its devastating consequences. Created specifically for the Contemporary Ancients Cycle of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), the play raises thought-provoking questions about the possibility of a global civil war in the event of a Third World War.

On Stage

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Taverna Miresia | Athens | July 18-20
WHAT'S ON

Taverna Miresia | Athens | July 18-20

Medea | Epidaurus | July 7 – August 26
WHAT'S ON

Medea | Epidaurus | July 7 – August 26

The Bacchae | Αthens | July 4-6
WHAT'S ON

The Bacchae | Αthens | July 4-6

Dance & Acrobatics | Elefsina | To June 20
WHAT'S ON

Dance & Acrobatics | Elefsina | To June 20

Quadruple Opening | Athens | June 7
WHAT'S ON

Quadruple Opening | Athens | June 7

Rohtko | Athens | May 25-28
WHAT'S ON

Rohtko | Athens | May 25-28