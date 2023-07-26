Koura | Thesprotia | July 27-28

As part of the “All of Greece, One Culture” initiative by the Ministry of Culture, the Thesprotia Ephorate of Antiquities will host the theatrical performance “Koura” at the Ancient Theater of Gitana, north of Igoumenitsa. Directed by Thodoris Gkonis and featuring texts by Glikeria Basdeki, the play is an allegory about nature and a poignant ceremony in a shattered world resisting its own natural destruction. Witness the tale of Megalos Koureas and Korifeia attempting to recall forgotten memories and restore the natural order using a pair of shears and fragmented words. For tickets, visit digitalculture.gov.gr or nationalopera.gr.

