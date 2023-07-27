Philoctetes | Epidaurus | July 28-29

The play by award-winning writer Christos Oikonomou, “Philoctetes,” is inspired by Sophocles’ classic work of the same name. Directed by Sarandos Georgios Zervoulakos, the play will be showcased at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus. Part of the Contemporary Ancients Cycle of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), this production offers a contemporary interpretation of an ancient drama. The story follows Philoctetes, the leader of an armed revolutionary organization, haunted by guilt and hallucinations after a tragic event. Years later, two younger members of the organization seek him out for a confrontation that could have fatal consequences.

