Chiliadou Film Fest | Evia | August 25-26

One of Evia’s prettiest beaches – and a popular spot with the alternative crowd – has inspired the Chiliadou International Film Festival, a new event on the country’s summer cultural calendar. Running on August 25 and 26, the festival brings together a selection of shorts, medium-length films and features, from the 17-minute “Escaping the Fragile Planet” by Thanasis Tsimpinis to the 75-minute “Holy Emy” by Araceli Lemos. All screenings are free of charge and feature English subtitles. For details, visit the event’s page on Facebook and Instagram.

Film Festival

