Chiliadou Film Fest | Evia | August 25-26

One of Evia’s prettiest beaches – and a popular spot with the alternative crowd – has inspired the Chiliadou International Film Festival, a new event on the country’s summer cultural calendar. Running on August 25 and 26, the festival brings together a selection of shorts, medium-length films and features, from the 17-minute “Escaping the Fragile Planet” by Thanasis Tsimpinis to the 75-minute “Holy Emy” by Araceli Lemos. All screenings are free of charge and feature English subtitles. For details, visit the event’s page on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy