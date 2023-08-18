Beyond Borders | Kastellorizo | August 20-27

Established in 2016 by the Hellenic History Foundation, the Beyond Borders (beyondborders.gr) international documentary festival on the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo has grown into one of the summer’s coolest island events. This year’s program comprises 42 films, of which 30 are being shown to the public for the first time. The majority of the entries deal with hot-button social issues, seen from both a local and international perspective.

