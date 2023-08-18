WHAT'S ON

Beyond Borders | Kastellorizo | August 20-27

Beyond Borders | Kastellorizo | August 20-27

Established in 2016 by the Hellenic History Foundation, the Beyond Borders (beyondborders.gr) international documentary festival on the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo has grown into one of the summer’s coolest island events. This year’s program comprises 42 films, of which 30 are being shown to the public for the first time. The majority of the entries deal with hot-button social issues, seen from both a local and international perspective.

Documentary Festival

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ethnofest | Athens | November 24-27
WHAT'S ON

Ethnofest | Athens | November 24-27

Mediterraneo | Athens | June 20
WHAT'S ON

Mediterraneo | Athens | June 20

Cured | Athens | June 8
WHAT'S ON

Cured | Athens | June 8

In-Edit Festival | Thessaloniki | April 19-23
WHAT'S ON

In-Edit Festival | Thessaloniki | April 19-23

Holocaust Remembrance | Athens | January 23
WHAT'S ON

Holocaust Remembrance | Athens | January 23

Ottoman Athens | Athens | November 4 & 5
WHAT'S ON

Ottoman Athens | Athens | November 4 & 5