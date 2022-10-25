Festival & Tribute | Thessaloniki | November 3-13

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece’s premiere cinematic event, is back in full swing, running at multiple venues in the northern port city from November 3-13. Apart from its regular screening schedule – which includes the International Competition, sections on Greek and Balkan cinema and all sorts of tributes to countries, filmmakers and trends – this year’s event is dedicated to award-winning Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos, who died in a traffic accident while on set for “The Other Sea” in January 2012. The tribute comprises two exhibitions centered on Angelopoulos’ debut film “Reconstruction,” the notion of which also serves as the inspiration for the festival’s theme. In the main exhibition, “Anaparastasi: Reconstruction, Reenactment, Reconstitution,” 12 Greek and foreign visual artists contemplate on the form, content and boundaries attached to the process of reconstruction. The second exhibition comprises photographs taken on the set of “The Other Sea” by Nikos Nikolopoulos. For the full program of the 63rd TIFF’s screenings, lectures, masterclasses, exhibitions, professional networking events, parties and more, visit filmfestival.gr.

