Free Earth | Halkidiki | August 30 – September 3

The unparalleled experience of the Free Earth festival, a one-of-a-kind beach event in Europe rooted in the 1990s rave culture, returns for a sixth outing. This gathering combines visionary artists, musicians and technicians to create a sustainable paradigm of music, art, ecology and peace. Set against the stunning backdrop of Asprovalta with its golden sands and crystal-clear waters, on the coast of northern Greece, the festival features two music stages, cultural areas, a kids’ zone, and a commitment to environmental sustainability. Running for five days, the psytrance festival offers its own campsite, the largest in the Balkans. Find more information at freeearth-festival.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy