Free Earth | Halkidiki | August 30 – September 3
The unparalleled experience of the Free Earth festival, a one-of-a-kind beach event in Europe rooted in the 1990s rave culture, returns for a sixth outing. This gathering combines visionary artists, musicians and technicians to create a sustainable paradigm of music, art, ecology and peace. Set against the stunning backdrop of Asprovalta with its golden sands and crystal-clear waters, on the coast of northern Greece, the festival features two music stages, cultural areas, a kids’ zone, and a commitment to environmental sustainability. Running for five days, the psytrance festival offers its own campsite, the largest in the Balkans. Find more information at freeearth-festival.com.