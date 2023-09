The 46th Drama International Short Film Festival has a diverse program of 182 films from 41 countries.

The program includes a tribute to German cinema, Ukrainian and Greek queer short films, and animation screenings from Portugal and Spain, among others.

Book your tickets online at https://www.dramafilmfestival.gr/en/tickets/. For those who cannot attend in person, the films can be viewed online from September 4 at dramafilmfestival.gr/online- festival.