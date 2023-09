The 1982 cult film “Koyaanisqatsi: Life Out of Balance,” directed by Godfrey Reggio, and known for its experimental execution and strong environmental message, will be screened at the Herod Atticus Theater to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The screening will be accompanied by live music performed by the Philip Glass Ensemble and the Academia Athens Youth Choir. Tickets range from 30 to 65 euros and are on sale at Viva’s more.com.

