Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16
Spanish conductor and composer Jordi Savall, who has played a central role in reviving interest in the viol family of instruments and music dating from the Baroque to Romanticism (1600-1850), is bringing his orchestra, Le Concert des Nations, to Athens for what promises to be an unforgettable performance at the Megaron (Athens Concert Hall, 115 Vasilissis Sofias) on October 16. They will be joined on stage by mezzo-soprano Diana Haller, soprano Flore van Meerssche, and La Capella Reial de Catalunya. Tickets range from 12 to 65 euros and are available on webtics.megaron.gr.