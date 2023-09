The Athens Baroque Festival will present four musical performances with 16 distinguished musicians from all over Europe to take you on a journey into the genre’s world of paradox and excess. The festival will take place at the Choros Theater (6-8 Praviou). Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr, with the option of purchasing a four-day pass for 45 euros.

