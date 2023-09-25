Curtis on Tour | Athens | September 29 – October 1

Curtis on Tour, The Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music, returns to Athens, where students, faculty, and alumni of the private conservatory in Philadelphia have appeared annually since 2015. Three unique concerts at Cotsen Hall (9 Anapiron Polemou), the auditorium of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, are presented by the Gennadius Library of the ASCSA and the Schwarz Foundation. All three concerts start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live. Admission is free with priority vouchers, which are available at the venue one hour before each concert.

