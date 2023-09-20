Agorafoviko | Athens | September 22-23

The Agorafoviko Festival boasts a lineup that includes the cream of the crop of the local indie scene in recent decades. Over two days festival-goers will get to listen to some of the the coolest acts on millennials’ playlists, including Pan Pan, Stella, the Boy, Nalyssa Green, Melentini, Krista Papista, Veslemes, the Callas, Sillyboy’s Ghost Relatives, Sci-Fi River, Lunar, the Model Spy and My Wet Calvin, to name but a few. The two-day festival takes place at PLYFA (39 Karytsas, Votanikos), a relatively new addition to the city’s cultural landscape, housed in the former Athens Knitting-Weaving Works. Tickets range from 18 to 35 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy