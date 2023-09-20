Agorafoviko | Athens | September 22-23
The Agorafoviko Festival boasts a lineup that includes the cream of the crop of the local indie scene in recent decades. Over two days festival-goers will get to listen to some of the the coolest acts on millennials’ playlists, including Pan Pan, Stella, the Boy, Nalyssa Green, Melentini, Krista Papista, Veslemes, the Callas, Sillyboy’s Ghost Relatives, Sci-Fi River, Lunar, the Model Spy and My Wet Calvin, to name but a few. The two-day festival takes place at PLYFA (39 Karytsas, Votanikos), a relatively new addition to the city’s cultural landscape, housed in the former Athens Knitting-Weaving Works. Tickets range from 18 to 35 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.