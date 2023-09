The Pivert Chamber Jazz Trio, with Alfred Ruci on the flute, Stavros Parginos on the cello, and Bledi Telha on classical guitar, will be accompanied by the voice of Giorgis Christodoulou at Mikros Kerameikos Theater (13 Evelpidon). In two performances, Pivert will present their warm and jazzy adaptations of some of the greatest classical music pieces of the canon. Tickets cost 15 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy