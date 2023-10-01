Marathon | Athens | November 11-12

The race that started them all turns 40 this year, and registrations are open (athensauthenticmarathon.gr) for those who have already started gearing up for it and are ready to retrace the steps of the hemerodromos Pheidippides, who in 490 BCE ran nonstop from Marathon to Athens to deliver news of the Greek victory against the Persians, in the Authentic Athens Marathon on November 12. If you’re not quite up to the 42.195 km marathon, you could register to take part in one of the shorter races the day before or to volunteer to help out with the team that helps the organizers make sure the events run smoothly.

