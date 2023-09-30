Finding Olga | Athens | October 11

A presentation on October 11 at the Athens Center (48 Archimidous, Mets) will discuss Greek-Australian author and journalist Phil Kafcaloudes’ journey to tell the story of his maternal grandmother, a WWII resistance fighter in Greece who rescued Allied soldiers caught behind enemy lines. He wrote the story first as a novel, then adapted it into a play. During the presentation, Australian actor Jackie Rees will present excerpts from the play. For more information, email [email protected].

