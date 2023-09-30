WHAT'S ON

Louise Gluck | Athens | October 16

[Katherine Wolkoff]

After the translation into Greek of four of Louise Gluck’s poetry collections and a volume of essays, the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (9 Anapiron Polemou) is organizing an honorary event dedicated to the work of the leading American poet and 2020 Nobel Prize winner in Literature. Aspects of her work will be discussed by the poet and translator of her poetry, Haris Vlavianos, the writer and translator of her critical work, Yorgos Lambrakos, and the poets and critics Maria Topali and Anna Griva. The event will be in Greek and admission is free.

