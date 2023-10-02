Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25

The renowned piano maestro Seong-Jin Cho rose to global fame in the international classical music world in 2015, after winning the XVII International Chopin Piano Competition, becoming the first pianist from his country to do so. The South Korean classical pianist will perform works by Haydn, Ravel, Mozart and Liszt on October 25 at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron, 115 Vasilissis Sofias). Purchase your tickets at webtics.megaron.gr, ranging from 11 to 60 euros.

