WHAT'S ON

Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25

Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25

The renowned piano maestro Seong-Jin Cho rose to global fame in the international classical music world in 2015, after winning the XVII International Chopin Piano Competition, becoming the first pianist from his country to do so. The South Korean classical pianist will perform works by Haydn, Ravel, Mozart and Liszt on October 25 at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron, 115 Vasilissis Sofias). Purchase your tickets at webtics.megaron.gr, ranging from 11 to 60 euros.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18
WHAT'S ON

Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18

Telenova | Athens | October 6
WHAT'S ON

Telenova | Athens | October 6

Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16 
WHAT'S ON

Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16 

Zaz | Athens | October 14
WHAT'S ON

Zaz | Athens | October 14

AMKA | Athens | October 8
WHAT'S ON

AMKA | Athens | October 8

World of Baroque | Athens | September 28 – October 8
WHAT'S ON

World of Baroque | Athens | September 28 – October 8