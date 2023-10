The Thessaloniki Beekeeping Association is holding its 14th Honey Festival at the Xarchakos Park (YMCA Park). There will be stalls with many different varieties of honey that have passed strict quality control from the Apiculture laboratory of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, as well as workshops, concerts and free honey drenched loukoumades. Admission is free of charge.

