The 7th Athens Tattoo Expo at the Old OSY Depot (Ermou & Pireos, athenstattooexpo.com) will host more than 120 talented tattoo artists in an art event with live acts, DJ sets, graffiti and skate shows on November 10-12. For those feeling brave, tattoos will cost only 20 euros and the earnings will go to the Make-A-Wish charity. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 10 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy