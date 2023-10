The summer is coming to an end and Rizes Fest promises to give it a proper send-off with traditional music and dancing. The performances by four groups at the Faliro Summer Theater (2 Moraitini) promise to transport the audience to Asia Minor of yore (Koumbares), the mountains of Epirus and the valleys of Thessaly (Kinteria), the islands of the Aegean (Xefrago Ambeli) and across the Balkans and Turkey (Kanarya). Tickets (10 euros) are available at Viva’s more.com.

