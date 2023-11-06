WHAT'S ON

Ellen Allien | Athens | November 11

The new season of SEDS, popular DJ parties hosted by one of the city’s techno-headed crews, kicks off with Ellen Allien at Oddity Club (61 Iraklidon). Music producer, DJ, and founder of the BPitch and UFO Inc record labels, Allien is well known for fusing techno and rave into her dancefloor belters. Heavily influenced by Berlin and its history in electronic music, she has managed to establish her name alongside some of the greatest German artists who have defined the techno subculture in recent times. Her crossover into the visual arts, design and fashion has made her a trailblazer for many younger artists to follow in her footsteps.

