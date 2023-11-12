Whispered Lines | Athens | November 9 – December 9

A polyglot, with knowledge of the Ancient and Modern Greek languages, Darryl Keith Babatunde Smith (b. 1992) presents 15 of his works on paper at the Athens Art Gallery (athensartgallery.gr). Through his knowledge of Latin and Greek he immerses himself in antiquity, using Greco-Roman symbols and traditional Renaissance techniques to connect personal narratives with Greco-Roman ideologies and philosophies. The Washington-born artist has studied art in Pennsylvania and New York and received the Philadelphia Fellowship for black artists. The exhibition is curated by Elisavet Plessa. Admission is free.

