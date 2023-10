Gallery 7 (gallery7.gr) presents a solo show by Matina Stavropoulou titled Anasynthesis 1994-2023, commissioned by Nikos Kanoglou. The artist was invited to highlight works from her career of the last 29 years, creating a new semiotically complex installation exploring the identity of color. The opening is on October 31 at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free.

