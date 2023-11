The country’s biggest horror festival, Horror Things, returns for its fourth outing at the ORIO Expo Center in Peristeri (expocenterperisteri.gr). The first interactive movie theater in Greece, Cinema Alive, invites fans of scary movies to live their darkest fears in six unique performances with 3D mapping screenings, special effects, themed cocktails and menu, and many more spooky surprises. Pre-sale tickets are available at Viva’s more.com for 15 euros.

