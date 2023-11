Nikos Koundouros was a famous Greek filmmaker who also enjoyed painting. His works will be presented in a solo exhibition at the Cultural Center of Alimos (96 Ionias). Koundouros’ most famous film, “The Dragon,” was a seminal moment for Greek cinema in the 1950s and was warmly welcomed back at summer cinemas this year. For those familiar with his work, this exhibition, opening on November 23, is not to be missed. Admission is free.

