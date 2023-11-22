WHAT'S ON

Disney100 | Athens | November 24

Disney100 | Athens | November 24

The performance “Disney100: The Concert” will come to the Christmas Theater (ct.gr) on November 24. The two concerts on the day will celebrate Disney’s 100-year history of storytelling through its infamous soundtracks in a multimedia experience that will feature legendary film scenes on a giant screen, with the magical musical moments brought to life by renowned West End singers and the Hollywood Sound Orchestra. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com, starting at 14 euros. 

Theater

