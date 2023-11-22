Disney100 | Athens | November 24

The performance “Disney100: The Concert” will come to the Christmas Theater (ct.gr) on November 24. The two concerts on the day will celebrate Disney’s 100-year history of storytelling through its infamous soundtracks in a multimedia experience that will feature legendary film scenes on a giant screen, with the magical musical moments brought to life by renowned West End singers and the Hollywood Sound Orchestra. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com, starting at 14 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy