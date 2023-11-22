Disney100 | Athens | November 24
The performance “Disney100: The Concert” will come to the Christmas Theater (ct.gr) on November 24. The two concerts on the day will celebrate Disney’s 100-year history of storytelling through its infamous soundtracks in a multimedia experience that will feature legendary film scenes on a giant screen, with the magical musical moments brought to life by renowned West End singers and the Hollywood Sound Orchestra. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com, starting at 14 euros.