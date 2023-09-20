Eleusinian Mysteries | Athens | September 25-26
The true nature of the Eleusinian Mysteries, ancient Greek rituals at the Panhellenic Sanctuary of Eleusis, continues to elude us. The RODA Theater group presents their interpretation of the rituals in a play called “Eleusinian Mysteries” at the Petra Theater in Petroupoli, Athens on September 25-26. After years of research, they have created a musical performance which promises to immerse the audience in music, song and dance that will transport them back in time. Tickets range from 15 to 18 euros and are available Viva’s more.com.