“Fakeless” is an exhibition on media literacy that aims to promote the conscious intake of information. The Goethe Institute (goethe.de) in Athens, in collaboration with the Ukrainian science media organization Kunsht, will host a series of workshops, guided tours and discussions along with the exhibition. Admission is free.

