For those to whom Christmas means getting glammed up, fine dining and and no washing up, a gala certainly beats cooking at home. Celebrate Christmas Eve at The Excelsior (excelsiorhotel.gr) with a luxurious dinner accompanied by live piano music in the cozy atmosphere of the Mezzanine. For reservations, call 231.002.1000.

