The Vegan Life Festival brings two days packed with exciting stuff: hands-on cooking workshops, insightful panels, a vegan products bazaar, live music, and even a speed-dating event for a chance to make some new friends who share your passion for cruelty-free eats. The festival takes place at Technopolis in Gazi, and admission is free.

