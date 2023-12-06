WHAT'S ON

Jazz at the Museum | Athens | December 8

Jazz at the Museum | Athens | December 8

The B&E Goulandris Foundation (goulandris.gr) will end its “Visual Journeys” series of jazz concerts on December 8 with a performance by the Filippou & Lucaciu Duet featuring Natalia Manta. Vibraphone player Evi Filippou and bassist Robert Lucaciu explore a variety of 21st century compositions, skillfully balancing between jazz, free improvisation and traditional tunes. Artist Natalia Manta will improvise with live analog visuals, producing a multimedia show that will turn this musical journey into an audiovisual experience. Tickets cost 20 euros at Viva’s more.com. 

 

Music Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Anniversary Show | Thessaloniki | To October 31
WHAT'S ON

Anniversary Show | Thessaloniki | To October 31

Museum Day | Everywhere | May 18
WHAT'S ON

Museum Day | Everywhere | May 18

Angela Schanelec | Athens | December 7-12
WHAT'S ON

Angela Schanelec | Athens | December 7-12

SNF Run | Athens | January 1
WHAT'S ON

SNF Run | Athens | January 1

New Year’s Gala | Athens | December 29-30
WHAT'S ON

New Year’s Gala | Athens | December 29-30

Christmas Time | Athens | December 13
WHAT'S ON

Christmas Time | Athens | December 13