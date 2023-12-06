Jazz at the Museum | Athens | December 8
The B&E Goulandris Foundation (goulandris.gr) will end its “Visual Journeys” series of jazz concerts on December 8 with a performance by the Filippou & Lucaciu Duet featuring Natalia Manta. Vibraphone player Evi Filippou and bassist Robert Lucaciu explore a variety of 21st century compositions, skillfully balancing between jazz, free improvisation and traditional tunes. Artist Natalia Manta will improvise with live analog visuals, producing a multimedia show that will turn this musical journey into an audiovisual experience. Tickets cost 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.