Floyd (Floyd.gr), the recently renovated nightclub formerly known as Piraeus Academy 117, will host electro-swing king Parov Stelar on December 15 and 16. After his successful appearance at Release Festival 2022, the Austrian phenomenon returns for two shows, this time for the winter crowds. Presale tickets start from 40 euros at Viva’s more.com.

