Into the Woods | Athens | December 14 – January 7

The masterly and Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” by leading composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim and the great writer James Lapine returns to the GNO Alternative Stage, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in the new approved version for piano and percussion. From December 14 and for 19 performances through January 7, one of the finest musicals of all times will transport its audience into a forest of desires and wishes, along with the heroes of the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, Charles Perrault and Walt Disney. The musical direction and coaching has been undertaken by conductor Stathis Soulis, while the direction and Greek translation bears the stamp of Dimitris Ayiopetritis-Bogdanos. Grab one of the last few tickets at ticketservices.gr, ranging between 10 and 20 euros.

