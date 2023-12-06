New Year’s Gala | Athens | December 29-30

When it comes to New Year’s traditions in Athens, a date with the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) at the end of the year is a must. The Megaron has announced its New Year’s Gala and it comes with Parisian flair. Join local opera lovers for two evenings dedicated to French opera, with local and international opera singers performing enchanting arias and brilliant orchestral excerpts by the Athens State Orchestra under the direction of veteran conductor Myron Michaelides. Purchase your tickets online at webtics.megaron.gr, starting from 16 euros.

