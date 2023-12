Roll into the festive season with the Cool Crips team at another one of their epic parties. Cool Crips is a team of young people educating the masses by challenging disability norms and stereotypes. The perfectly imperfect people of Cool Crips will welcome all to the dance floor, disabled or not, for a night of shenanigans at the Serafio Complex (serafio.gr). Tickets are 5 euros.

