Open-Air Gigs | Athens | December 19 – January 5

As part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) Christmas World program, the SNFCC Youth Council has organized four open-air gigs to highlight up-and-coming representatives of different musical genres, from indie folk and grooves to traditional sounds and electronic experimentation, in the Stavros Niarchos Park’s Pine Grove. Two different groups will take the stage on four nights – December 19, 22 and 29 and January 5 – introducing themselves to music lovers in Athens and to each other in a special meeting of creators, who, for the first time, will have the opportunity to musically converse with each other. Check the full program at snfcc.org. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy