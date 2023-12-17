Open-Air Gigs | Athens | December 19 – January 5
As part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) Christmas World program, the SNFCC Youth Council has organized four open-air gigs to highlight up-and-coming representatives of different musical genres, from indie folk and grooves to traditional sounds and electronic experimentation, in the Stavros Niarchos Park’s Pine Grove. Two different groups will take the stage on four nights – December 19, 22 and 29 and January 5 – introducing themselves to music lovers in Athens and to each other in a special meeting of creators, who, for the first time, will have the opportunity to musically converse with each other. Check the full program at snfcc.org. Admission is free.