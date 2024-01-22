WHAT'S ON

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24

Still from the film “Thursday till Sunday" (2012) by Chilean filmmaker Dominga Sotomayor Castillo.

Under the title “A Tale of Two Cities,” Athens and Santiago join forces in a program showcasing films from Greece in Chile and vice versa. This collaborative effort between the KINO Athens film society and Centro de Cine y Creacion (CCC) from Santiago kicks off with simultaneous screenings in Chile and Greece from January 24. For the inaugural event in Athens, Dominga Sotomayor Castillo’s coming-of-age film “De Jueves a Domingo” (“Thursday till Sunday,” 2012) will be screened at Booze Cooperativa (boozecooperativa.com) at 9 p.m. on January 24. The film follows a family’s weekend capturing the complexities of interfamilial relationships. The detailed screening schedule for the rest of the “Tale of Two Cities” initiative will be announced soon at kinoathens.org.

