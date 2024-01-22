A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24
Under the title “A Tale of Two Cities,” Athens and Santiago join forces in a program showcasing films from Greece in Chile and vice versa. This collaborative effort between the KINO Athens film society and Centro de Cine y Creacion (CCC) from Santiago kicks off with simultaneous screenings in Chile and Greece from January 24. For the inaugural event in Athens, Dominga Sotomayor Castillo’s coming-of-age film “De Jueves a Domingo” (“Thursday till Sunday,” 2012) will be screened at Booze Cooperativa (boozecooperativa.com) at 9 p.m. on January 24. The film follows a family’s weekend capturing the complexities of interfamilial relationships. The detailed screening schedule for the rest of the “Tale of Two Cities” initiative will be announced soon at kinoathens.org.