The B&E Goulandris Foundation has planned a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Christmas holiday with classic family movie screenings at its amphitheater. From “Home Alone,” “The Lion King” and, of course, “Marry Poppins,” the museum invites families to get into the festive spirit with their little ones. Check out the full program at goulandris.gr. Tickets are 5 euros per screening.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy