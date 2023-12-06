Angela Schanelec | Athens | December 7-12
The Athens Pioneer Film Festival, the Greek Film Archive and the Goethe Institute in Athens are co-organizing a complete retrospective on the work of the German director Angela Schanelec, one of the most influential European filmmakers alive. As part of the tribute titled “The Enigmatic Cinema of Angela Schanelec,” nine features, one medium-length film and three shorts will be screened at the Greek Film Archive (tainiothiki.gr) and the Goethe (goethe.de), and Schanelec will attend the screenings. Check out the full program at tainiothiki.gr.